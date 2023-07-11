Jack White Slams Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson for Treating 'Racist, Con Man' Donald Trump 'With Any Level of Respect'
Musician Jack White called out Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for being kind to Donald Trump after meeting him at public events.
Recently, in Las Vegas, the former president, 77, attended the UFC 290 event with other celebrities, including Joe Rogan and Guy Fieri, when he commented on all of their interactions.
"Anybody who 'normalizes' or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of s*** Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. -Jack White III," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 10.
Later on, White posted a blank gray photo on Instagram, potentially trying to get a reaction about his prior comments.
But people took it as an opportunity to weigh in on his rant. One person wrote, "You can’t tolerate fascism and be punk rock. Period 💅🏻," while another said, "Garbage take, garbage attitude. Been a fan since JH, not sure now. What happened to respecting others opinions, and having healthy discussion?"
Meanwhile, others appreciated him talking smack about Trump.
"Keep it up, Jack. We can’t back down on our morals - it’s all we really have. ❤️," one person said, while another stated, "Much love Jack ❤️."
- Donald Trump's Top Officials Were Allegedly 'Terrified' He Would Launch Nukes Against North Korea During Presidency
- Donald Trump Stoops to an Embarrassing New Low as He Claims Cocaine in White House Was for Use by 'Crooked Joe'
- Burying the Hatchet? Donald Trump Shakes Hands With Joe Rogan at UFC Fight After Podcaster Called Him a 'Man Baby'
This is not the first time the artist berated Trump on social media.
In November, he declared he was quitting Twitter after owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account. (Trump was banned in the first place for telling lies about the January 6 Capitol attack.)
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“So you gave Trump his Twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon,” White said at the time. “That is officially an a******* move. Why don’t you be truthful? Tell it like it is. People like you and Joe Rogan (who gives platforms to liars like Alex Jones etc.); you come into a ton of money, see the tax bill, despise paying your fair share, and then think moving to Texas and supporting whatever republican you can is going to help you keep more of your money (How else could Trump possibly interest you?).”