Mark Wahlberg's Wife and Eldest Daughter Were Hesitant to Move to Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg's decision to get his family out of Hollywood was a solid move — even if some were hesitant at first!

In a recent interview, the Ted actor confirmed he and his wife Rhea Durham's relocation of their family to Las Vegas, Nev., has been an extremely positive change for them and their kiddos, Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13. However, it wasn't so easy to convince his brood to relocate at first.