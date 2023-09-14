Mark Wahlberg's Wife and Eldest Daughter Were Hesitant to Move to Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg's decision to get his family out of Hollywood was a solid move — even if some were hesitant at first!
In a recent interview, the Ted actor confirmed he and his wife Rhea Durham's relocation of their family to Las Vegas, Nev., has been an extremely positive change for them and their kiddos, Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13. However, it wasn't so easy to convince his brood to relocate at first.
"Everybody really has adjusted well. My kids are thriving — that's the most important thing," he revealed at a recent event in Newport Beach, Calif., for his Flecha Azul Tequila.
Despite everyone getting into the grove of their new home, Wahlberg admitted his spouse and his eldest daughter weren't always on board. When asked if anyone was opposed to the move, the Boston native spilled, "My oldest and my wife were probably," before going on to note how anyone could not miss the weather in California.
"My youngest son is a golfer… My oldest boy, he's into jujitsu and Muay Thai. He's training every day — I've now become his personal trainer. My daughter is an equestrian," he explained of how his children stay busy.
As OK! previously reported, Wahlberg previously opened up about why they fled California. "It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive," the proud father admitted.
"It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip," he added of their big lifestyle change. "But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community. There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."
Extra conducted the interview with Wahlberg.