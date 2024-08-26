Donald Trump 'Secretly Filmed' Pizza Hut Ad With Ex-Wife Ivana 2 Years After Tying the Knot With Marla Maples
Donald Trump committed an act of fast-food-themed betrayal during his marriage to his second wife, Marla Maples.
According to a resurfaced excerpt from the 2022 book Confidence Man written by Maggie Haberman, the now 78-year-old presidential hopeful made Maples, 60, vomit after starring in a Pizza Hut commercial with his ex-wife, Ivana.
Donald was married to his late wife Ivana from 1977 to 1990. The exes shared three children — Donald Trump Jr., 46, Ivanka Trump, 42, and Eric Trump, 40.
In the popular ad, the former married couple appeared to hint at a possible affair in the dialogue when they said it was "wrong" but "feels so right." Another clip poked fun at their high-profile divorce, when Ivana asked her ex, "May I have the last slice?" and Donald replied, "Actually, you're only entitled to half."
A snippet of Confidence Man making rounds on social media claimed Marla was so distraught by the betrayal that she left to "puke her f------ guts out" after finding out.
"The poor kid," Donald said, per a quote in the book. "I started to tell her and she got sick. She said she had to go."
However, the embattled businessman seemed more amused than irritated by the content of the ad. He reportedly told one of his chief executives at the time Nick Ribis that the commercial was "really cute."
"It's me and Ivana. And we're sharing a pizza," he reportedly said. "I'm in black tie, she's in a gown, and we're fighting over the last piece."
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former friend and advisor to Melania Trump, also posted about the controversial commercial on social media earlier this week.
"Trump secretly filmed this Pizza Hut commercial with his ex-wife Ivana (wife #1) years after a publicly bitter divorce," she wrote via X. "This commercial ends with Trump flexing his muscles, a reminder of who is in control."
Trump critics flooded the comments section to slam the ex-POTUS.
One user said, "Now I really want to puke," and another added, "He’s a terrible role model."
A third penned, "I remember this commercial. I was disgusted by it then and still am. It would have been way better had Ivana smashed the pizza into his pie hole."
Donald and Marla divorced in 1999 following six years of marriage. They share one daughter, Tiffany Trump, 30, together.