Maroon 5 Ridiculed On Social Media For Announcing Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal
Talk about bad timing! As Adam Levine's infidelity scandal rages on, his band, Maroon 5, announced they'll be headlining a Las Vegas residency next year at Park MGM resort. "M5LV • THE RESIDENCY," the group captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 27. "We’re headed back to Vegas!"
The shows will kick off in March, with a handful of performances occurring in April, July and August.
While diehard fans are surely ecstatic, Twitter couldn't help but crack up at what may be Levine's desperate attempt to save his image after five different woman accused him of sending flirtatious messages to them despite the fact that he's married to model Behati Prinsloo.
"Maroon 5 announcing another residency in vegas [right now] is pretty brave of them," one social media user noted, while another wrote, "The radio is holding a maroon 5 contest to give away vegas residency tickets ... this scandal is just promo."
Others responded to the news by quoting some of the "Misery" singer's alleged cringe-worthy DMs, where he uttered things like "Holy f**k" while looking at scantily clad photos of various women.
"Come for the gambling, stay for a 9th grader's version of sexy talk!" quipped another of the concert series.
Levine's scandal first made headlines earlier this month when influencer Sumner Stroh publicized their messages to claim they had a year-long affair. She even alleged that the dad-of-two — who is expecting a third child with Prinsloo — wanted to name his baby after her.
Since then, four other woman came forward to state they had a flirtatious relationship with The Voice coach, though Levine denied the accusations after Stroh spoke out.
"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," stated the musician. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
Despite the scandal, the star and his spouse during their recent public outings, though a source insisted the pregnant model was "blindsided" by the situation.