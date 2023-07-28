Martha Stewart's Snobby Neighbors 'Fed Up' and 'Jealous' of Her Flashy New Lifestyle
Martha Stewart has found a new crowd to hang with in her Westchester community — and her "old money" neighbors are said to be up in arms that they aren't part of the clique!
According to the source, the cookbook author has become inseparable with new residents Andy Chia Yu and Dr. Evan Goldstein, and the trio has become the talk of the town.
"People are jealous," the source spilled. "There were never parties like this in Westchester before, but it’s new money!"
The source noted the bash they had for the mom-of-one's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover was called "tacky" by the "old money" neighbors, as the insider claimed the shindig looked like "a South Beach Food Festival with all of the vendors."
The outlet even obtained an alleged text message from a neighbor, which read, "Did you see Martha’s bday party? It’s like Star Jones' wedding… when she pimped The View to get free s---. It’s all gross."
“People in the town are fed up with it," stated the source. "It’s too much."
However, another source said the businesswoman, 81, was simply "a guest at the event. She was not a part of the planning, but she had a nice time."
- 'Unfair': Martha Stewart Fires Back After Kara Swisher Compares Her Legal Issues to Those of Disgraced Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes
- What Did She Say? 'The View' Audience Goes Wild as Whoopi Goldberg Makes NSFW Confession
- Martha Stewart Thinks Her Bombshell Status is 'Fantastic,' Says She's 'Trying to Teach Others You Can Look Great' at Any Age
Meanwhile, the source claimed that some people are skeptical of the Yu's intentions, as he appears "eager to get on the ‘who’s who list’ of the hood and he did it by clinging to Martha."
"They’re together all the time!" declared the source. "No one understands their relationship. She was always so guarded, and they move in for three years, and now they’re bosom buddies."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked to comment on the drama, Yu brushed off the accusations.
"I’m not selling anything at all. All I want to do is create memories for myself, my family and my community," he insisted.
"Tacky or not tacky, we did the best we could, and everyone had a great time," the designer added of the party. "Some people don’t like it, but my happy guests and friends enjoyed their time together with me."
Page Six spoke to the sources about Stewart's new neighbors.