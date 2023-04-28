Martha Stewart Gushes Over Pete Davidson's 'Lovely' New Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders After Admitting She'd Date the Comedian
Martha Stewart loves love — and Pete Davidson!
On Thursday, April 27, the homestyle expert strutted down the red carpet at the grand reopening of Tiffany and Co.'s flagship store in New York City, where she spoke to a news outlet about her pal’s new lady, Chase Sui Wonders.
"He was just visiting at my house with his new girlfriend," Stewart said, referring to the couple’s Easter visit to her Bedford, New York, farmhouse.
When the 81-year-old was asked her opinions on Wonders, she replied, "[She's] lovely! Lovely."
The homestyle guru also shared her excitement for Davidson’s most recent project, the semi-autobiographical show Bupkis, which he and Wonders attended the premiere of that same night.
"I can't wait to see it," Stewart said happily.
Davidson didn't hold back on his latest romance when questioned by a reporter at the NYC event.
"I mean, she's the best. She's the best actress," he gushed. "She's gonna crush. She's got a lot of cool stuff going."
As OK! previously reported, fans were shocked after Stewart uploaded a photo of the trio at her home on April 9.
"They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday," she wrote about the unexpected meeting.
In the photo, the three stars smiled with their arms around each other on the front steps of Stewart's 153-acre farm.
The friendly visit came after the mother-of-one went on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she admitted she’d date the comedian.
On the October episode, the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia played one of the show's popular games called "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag."
"Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson," Barrymore asked, to which Stewart held up a green flag.
"Okay, your date is Pete Davidson," the host continued. Stewart then held up the green flag again as she said, "I mean, he has dated so many women."
“So what?” the actress responded. To which the blonde beauty added, "No, I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I know him," Stewart stated. "Oh, you didn’t know I know him? He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."
"Oh, he is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out," she joked.
ET reported on Stewart and Davidson's comments.