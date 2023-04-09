Martha Stuart Gushes Over Easter Weekend Visit With Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders: 'Very Cute Couple'
Martha Stewart had some unexpected visitors!
On Easter Sunday, April 9, the lifestyle guru uploaded a photo of herself, comedian Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.
The trio stood in front of Stewart’s farmhouse with their arms around each other.
The 81-year-old sported a beige oversized sweater, light gray pants and some brown clogs. Meanwhile, the famous ladies’ man wore a brown hoodie, a brown and orange beanie, sweats and tall Ugg boots as he held a tray of muffins. His girlfriend stepped out in a black leather ensemble with a studded belt and black boots.
“@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday,” Stewart penned regarding the visit.
She concluded her message, calling the pair a “very cute couple!!!!”
This meeting came after the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia joked that she has romantic interest in the 29-year-old in October.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-one went on The Drew Barrymore show where she admitted that she would go on a date with the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor.
Stewart sat down with the 47-year-old host as they played one of the show's many hilarious game segments called "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag."
"Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson," Barrymore stated, in response the home décor expert held up a green flag.
"Okay, your date is Pete Davidson," the actress continued, to which Stewart quickly raised up her green flag yet again while she said, "I mean, he has dated so many women."
“So what?” Barrymore replied. Stewart then responded, “No, I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute.”
“I know him,” Stewart continued. “Oh, you didn’t know I know him? He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”
“But everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way," the talk show host said. "Like he has to be a good guy.”
“Oh, he is a good guy,” the cookbook author said in agreement, adding, “Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”