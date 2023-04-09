Martha Stuart Gushes Over Easter Weekend Visit With Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders: 'Very Cute Couple'

The trio stood in front of Stewart’s farmhouse with their arms around each other.

The 81-year-old sported a beige oversized sweater, light gray pants and some brown clogs. Meanwhile, the famous ladies’ man wore a brown hoodie, a brown and orange beanie, sweats and tall Ugg boots as he held a tray of muffins. His girlfriend stepped out in a black leather ensemble with a studded belt and black boots.

“@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday,” Stewart penned regarding the visit.

She concluded her message, calling the pair a “very cute couple!!!!”