Dean McDermott's Estranged Son Jack Admits He Is 'Not Surprised' Actor Is Divorcing Tori Spelling

Source: @thejackmonty/instagram;mega
Apr. 26 2024, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Dean McDermott's family members aren't shocked his marriage to Tori Spelling didn't last.

Talking to a reporter on Thursday, April 25, the actor's estranged son, Jack McDermott — whose mom is Dean's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — admitted he was "not surprised" when he found out the pair was divorcing.

Source: mega

Tori Spelling filed to divorce Dean McDermott in March.

"I lived with them for a year. I was in San Francisco for five [years] and then I moved to L.A. So, while I was looking for houses, I lived with them for a few months," Jack noted of witnessing their dynamic.

"All I have to say is I wish the kids well. I know Tori’s probably going to be having to do a majority of the parenting now, so I just hope she’s the best mother that she can be," he added of Tori and Dean's five children. "And those kids deserve the world, so I hope that she can give it to them."

Source: mega

The actor's estranged son, Jack McDermott, admitted he 'was not' surprised by the split.

Jack, 25, also commented on his fractured relationship with his father, 57.

"Never say never, but I think that we’re just in a really great place, both of us. So, I just don’t think in the foreseeable future [a reconciliation is] anything that I want. … It’s not on the top of my list of priorities," he admitted.

On the other hand, Jack's mom recently raved over the relationship she has with her boy.

"It's great to hang with him. He's my best friend," she gushed to a reporter. "I think he's my best friend, but he might think different."

Source: @maryjoeustace/instagram

Jack's mom is Dean's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Dean and Mary Jo were together from 1993 to 2006. The same year their split was finalized, the former married the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50.

In June 2023, the Chopped Canada host announced via social media that he and Tori were splitting up — though he deleted the post the same day. However, in the following months, it was clear the two had separated, as in October 2023, Dean was spotted kissing a woman named Lily Callo.

Source: @torispelling/instagram

The estranged spouses share five kids.

The father-of-six also commented on their breakup in a few interviews, admitting his alcoholism was partly to blame for their turmoil.

"[Tori] came from just such a place of love and wanting me to be healthy and happy. … It was codependence," he pointed out. "She put my well-being well ahead of hers. She loved me so much that she didn’t really want to tell me how it was affecting her, although I could see it in her face."

In March 2024, Tori officially filed for divorce, asking for sole physical and joint legal custody of their five children.

Us Weekly spoke to Jack.

