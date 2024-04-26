Dean McDermott's Ex Mary Jo Eustace Shades His Messy Split From Tori Spelling: 'Same Tacky Shenanigans'
Mary Jo Eustace is throwing some shade Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's way.
The Chopped Canada host's ex-wife, 61, attended the opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's West Hollywood location on Thursday April 25, where she was asked about the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, officially filing for divorce from McDermott, 57, after 17 years of marriage.
"What are you talking about?" Eustace jokingly said when asked about her former husband, whom she shares son Jack McDermott, 25, with — and who was present at the event with her.
"We're so good. We're so above the nonsense," the model, who was married to McDermott from 1993 until 2006, noted of her family. "He [Jack] just took his LSATs. He's going to law school. My daughter's in pre-med. It's just the same tacky shenanigans, so we just have no interest. Things are good."
The television host's eldest child also gave an update on his relationship with his father. "I just don’t think in the foreseeable future [a reconciliation is] anything that I want,” Jack said of his estranged relationship with Dean. "It’s not on the top of my list of priorities."
In March, Spelling officially ended their longtime romance by filing for divorce from the father of her children, with whom she shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.
"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," the former teen star revealed of the June 2023 blowup that ended their relationship for good.
"Dean and I had this fairy-tale romance, even though we were both married when we met — not fairy-tale right there," Spelling confessed. "But we had other partners that we cheated on and left and then we got together."
"Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did," Spelling admitted.
For his part, McDermott copped to losing his cool with his estranged spouse in front of their kids. "My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes… I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again," he noted in a 2023 interview.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Eustace.
Us Weekly conducted the interview with McDermott about his father.