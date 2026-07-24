6 Times Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made Rare Public Appearances After Stepping Away From the Spotlight

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have still made occasional public appearances since stepping away from acting more than a decade ago. In a 2012 interview with ELLE UK, the Olsen twins confirmed they had retired from the industry. "I don't have to be a pretty face," said Ashley. "I've done that, but now it's important and liberating to be on the other side of the lens. I don't like to be the center of attention anymore." Still, the sisters have made a few rare public appearances at fashion events, family gatherings and other outings. Here's every time they stepped out in public in recent years.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Were Spotted in New York City in February 2024

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have made several rare public appearances together in recent years.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made Separate Public Appearances in September 2025

Source: MEGA The Olsen twins confirmed their retirement from acting in 2012.

Mary-Kate and Ashley returned to the public eye with separate outings in September 2025. At the time, the Beastly actress was photographed at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3. Meanwhile, Ashley attended the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala with her husband on September 4.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Attended a New York Fashion Week After-Party

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen famously starred in 'Full House.'

Following their solo outings, Mary-Kate and Ashley reunited at Bloomingdale's and W Magazine's soirée during the New York Fashion Week in September 2025. For the event, Ashley sported a black trench coat and printed scarf, paired with a handbag and boots. Meanwhile, Mary-Kate layered an oversized, colorful scarf over a gray top and black slacks, completing the look with black boots and a classic handbag.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made a Rare Appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launched The Row in 2006.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped back into the spotlight with a rare appearance at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, where they accepted the American Accessory Designer of the Year Award. They coordinated in long black coats layered over matching black tops, tailored slacks and heels. "To our individual buyers, you have been our guiding light for the past 20 years now," Mary-Kate gushed in their acceptance speech. "To our amazing customers who truly give us the opportunity to do what we love, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Stepped Out Together in New York City Again

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have continued to attend fashion shows and events after their retirement.

On April 30, the siblings returned to the Big Apple to grab lunch with a friend in Manhattan.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Reunited to Celebrate Brother Trent Olsen's Wedding

Source: @djtront/Instagram Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen gave their last joint interview in 2021.