6 Times Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made Rare Public Appearances After Stepping Away From the Spotlight
July 24 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have still made occasional public appearances since stepping away from acting more than a decade ago.
In a 2012 interview with ELLE UK, the Olsen twins confirmed they had retired from the industry.
"I don't have to be a pretty face," said Ashley. "I've done that, but now it's important and liberating to be on the other side of the lens. I don't like to be the center of attention anymore."
Still, the sisters have made a few rare public appearances at fashion events, family gatherings and other outings. Here's every time they stepped out in public in recent years.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Were Spotted in New York City in February 2024
In February 2024, Mary-Kate and Ashley emerged for a rare night out with Elizabeth Olsen in New York City. The sisters reunited after the mom-of-one welcomed her son, Otto, with her husband, Louis Eisner, in 2023.
Two years earlier, the Full House alums gave their final joint interview when they appeared on the cover of i-D's The New Worldwi-De Issue, no. 363, Summer 2021.
"Discreet people – that's how we were raised," Mary-Kate shared.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made Separate Public Appearances in September 2025
Mary-Kate and Ashley returned to the public eye with separate outings in September 2025.
At the time, the Beastly actress was photographed at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3. Meanwhile, Ashley attended the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala with her husband on September 4.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Attended a New York Fashion Week After-Party
Following their solo outings, Mary-Kate and Ashley reunited at Bloomingdale's and W Magazine's soirée during the New York Fashion Week in September 2025.
For the event, Ashley sported a black trench coat and printed scarf, paired with a handbag and boots. Meanwhile, Mary-Kate layered an oversized, colorful scarf over a gray top and black slacks, completing the look with black boots and a classic handbag.
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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Made a Rare Appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped back into the spotlight with a rare appearance at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, where they accepted the American Accessory Designer of the Year Award. They coordinated in long black coats layered over matching black tops, tailored slacks and heels.
"To our individual buyers, you have been our guiding light for the past 20 years now," Mary-Kate gushed in their acceptance speech. "To our amazing customers who truly give us the opportunity to do what we love, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Stepped Out Together in New York City Again
On April 30, the siblings returned to the Big Apple to grab lunch with a friend in Manhattan.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Reunited to Celebrate Brother Trent Olsen's Wedding
Mary-Kate and Ashley were spotted together once again in a family wedding photo shared by their older brother, Trent Olsen, and his new wife, Alexis, following their May nuptials.
"Family🤍," the couple captioned the update on June 25.