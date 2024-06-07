Mary-Kate Olsen's Friends Warn Her Not to Get 'Serious' With Ex Sean Avery: 'Their Relationship Wasn’t Healthy'

The Row co-founder and the former NHL star, 44, have a storied past, as the two were first linked in 2007 and remained friends following their split despite it seeming tumultuous.

"They have hooked up on and off for years when they are single," the source claimed. "Sean was heavily playing the field. Mary-Kate was in love with him, and he was seeing lots of other women. She was heartbroken over it. Their relationship wasn’t healthy."

Olsen has been back on the dating scene after finalizing her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, 55, in 2021. Avery and Hilary Rhoda, 37, with whom he shares son Nash, 3, called it quits on their seven-year marriage in 2022.