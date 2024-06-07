Mary-Kate Olsen's Friends Warn Her Not to Get 'Serious' With Ex Sean Avery: 'Their Relationship Wasn’t Healthy'
Mary-Kate Olsen's pals aren't thrilled she reconnected with Sean Avery.
According to insiders, people in the fashion designer's inner circle have warned against her getting back together with her ex-boyfriend after things didn't work out 17 years ago.
Per the source, Olsen, 37, "is often attracted to the wrong guys. Friends just hope that if she and Sean do get serious again, it doesn’t end in disaster."
"I don’t think Mary-Kate and Sean are seriously dating," the insider clarified. "But they are hooking up. And he has a reputation for being a bad boy, so she should tread carefully."
The Row co-founder and the former NHL star, 44, have a storied past, as the two were first linked in 2007 and remained friends following their split despite it seeming tumultuous.
"They have hooked up on and off for years when they are single," the source claimed. "Sean was heavily playing the field. Mary-Kate was in love with him, and he was seeing lots of other women. She was heartbroken over it. Their relationship wasn’t healthy."
Olsen has been back on the dating scene after finalizing her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, 55, in 2021. Avery and Hilary Rhoda, 37, with whom he shares son Nash, 3, called it quits on their seven-year marriage in 2022.
As for the former Full House actress' friends worrying about a possible rekindling, the former pro athlete has a bad reputation when it comes to his temper. Rhoda filed for a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband shortly after their break-up, as she recounted an alleged September 2022 incident when the former New York Rangers player was arrested for domestic battery.
"He grabbed me by the arms and shook me, twice. I was very scared for my safety and called the police," she claimed in legal documents. "Sean was arrested that night for domestic battery, and he was released the following morning upon paying $20,000 bail."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The model, 37, alleged Avery “yells, swears, and name-calls on a constant basis. He follows me, trying to get me to engage. He has engaged in many instances of physical abuse against me and against third parties. Sean has also been physically and emotionally abusive to our son, Nash."
As OK! previously reported, Olsen and Avery were spotted hanging out in Amagansett, NY, over Memorial Day weekend while checking out her store's new location.
In Touch spoke with sources close to Olsen.
Us Weekly obtained the court documents.