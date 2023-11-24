Mary Lou Retton Shares Her Gratitude for Life After Scary Hospitalization: 'I'm Slowly Improving'

"My extended family, all of you, have shown me immeasurable kindness, offering prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during my challenging times. Your love has been a beacon of hope in my life," the mother-of-four continued. "I also want to express my gratitude to my Foxy family for always being there for me. Your friendship and support have been a constant source of comfort and joy."

"On this day of giving thanks, I am reminded of the preciousness of life, the love that surrounds me, and the resilience of the human spirit. Each one of you has played a significant role in my journey, and for that, I am eternally grateful," Retton concluded. "Happy Thanksgiving to you all. May this day be a reflection of the love, togetherness, and gratitude that fills our hearts."