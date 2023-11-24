Mary Lou Retton Shares Her Gratitude for Life After Scary Hospitalization: 'I'm Slowly Improving'
Gymnast Mary Lou Retton is more grateful than ever this holiday season after undergoing a scary health battle earlier this year.
On Thursday, November 23, the star reflected on the highs and lows of the past several months in a touching Instagram post.
"As we gather to celebrate this Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with profound gratitude. I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital," the star, 55, began her message. "The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family."
"My extended family, all of you, have shown me immeasurable kindness, offering prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during my challenging times. Your love has been a beacon of hope in my life," the mother-of-four continued. "I also want to express my gratitude to my Foxy family for always being there for me. Your friendship and support have been a constant source of comfort and joy."
"On this day of giving thanks, I am reminded of the preciousness of life, the love that surrounds me, and the resilience of the human spirit. Each one of you has played a significant role in my journey, and for that, I am eternally grateful," Retton concluded. "Happy Thanksgiving to you all. May this day be a reflection of the love, togetherness, and gratitude that fills our hearts."
- Mary Lou Retton Healing at Home After Life-Threatening Pneumonia Battle: She Has a 'Long Road of Recovery Ahead,' Her Daughter Reveals
- Gymnast Mary Lou Retton on a 'Path to Recovery' After 'Fighting for Her Life' in Scary Health Battle
- Madonna Still Not Feeling 'Very Well' After Life-Threatening Hospitalization: 'It's a Miracle That I'm Here'
The photos featured the Olympian with her daughters, with the ladies beaming in every snap.
As OK! reported in October, Retton was fighting for her life after coming down with pneumonia, which forced her to be hospitalized for several days.
Her extended stay resulted in hefty medical bills, prompting her daughter McKenna Lane Kelley to launch a crowdfunding initiative.
"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," Kelley told fans. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured."
"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!" she wrote.
While the family was aiming to raise $50,000, they wound up receiving nearly $200,000 in donations.