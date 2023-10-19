Mary Lou Retton Has Suffered a 'Scary Setback' Amid Health Battle, Gymnast Remains in the ICU
Mary Lou Retton's eldest daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, gave an update on how her mom is doing amid her health battle — but it doesn't look great.
In an Instagram video, which she uploaded on Wednesday, October 18, with the caption “Update 🤍," she explained what is going on with her mom, 55.
“Basically at the beginning of this week we were going on the up and up,” the 28-year-old began. “We were so excited, seeing so much progress and then yesterday we had a pretty scary setback. She is still in ICU and we're just working through some things as far as her setback goes. So I just wanted to give an update there."
“She had a better day today, which is great,” the bodybuilder added. "She is really, really exhausted. I just wanted to give an update and thank you guys again just for the support. I'm getting so many messages and emails and just, it's so great to see people love on her, so… that's it."
As OK! previously reported, Retton's daughter McKenna Lane Kelley revealed her mother was not doing well.
"Please consider helping our mom and family out! And most importantly please continue to pray!" she wrote on October 10 via her Instagram Story.
Kelly then shared a link, which revealed more details about what her mom is going through.
Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured," she stated. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"
Just a few days later, Kelly revealed the athlete seemed to be on the mend.
"We're thrilled to share some uplifting news. Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered," she stated. "Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!”
Despite the setback, Retton's former Dancing With the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, knows she'll come out of this on the other side.
"I've been talking to her today and she's fighting," the dancer said in mid-October. "She kind of wants to give up, but I'm sending her videos of her dancing and I'm telling her, 'There's only one Mary Lou Retton. You've got this!'"