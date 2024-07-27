OK Magazine
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Daughter Penelope, 12, Despite Ex Kourtney Kardashian Creating a Divide Between Their Kids: Photo

Composite photo of Scott Disick, Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.
Source: MEGA/@LETTHELORDBEWITHYOU/INSTAGRAM/@KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Scott Disick spends time with Penelope Disick after Kourtney Kardashian allegedly caused a family divide.

By:

Jul. 27 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Daddy-daughter time!

On Friday, July 26, Scott Disick shared a photo alongside daughter Penelope Disick, 12, as they held up peace signs in a giant car.

scott disick quality time daughter penelope kourtney kardashian divide
Source: @LETTHELORDBEWITHYOU/INSTAGRAM

Scott Disick shared a photo alongside Penelope as they enjoyed time together.

The father-of-three, 41, wore a huge watch, sneakers with red laces, a black shirt and a gray sweater, while the youngster sported a white collared shirt and black shorts. The vehicle had a black leather interior and featured some blue lights.

As OK! previously reported, the quality time between the duo came after reports claimed Scott’s ex and Penelope’s mother, Kourtney Kardashian, had caused a divide between herself and the kids.

While the former lover's two youngest kids, Reign, 9, and Penelope, recently joined their mom and her husband, Travis Barker, for a vacation in Australia, their eldest son Mason, 14, decided to stay at home.

"Scott knows that Mason didn't want to go on vacation with his mom because of Travis," the source claimed, adding how Scott thinks Kourtney should be making a larger effort to bring the family together.

scott disick quality time daughter penelope kourtney kardashian divide
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

"Before Travis came along, Scott and Kourtney were vacationing together with the kids — not as a couple, but as friends who were both dedicated to their kids," the insider explained. "This is obviously not going to happen again and Scott thinks that Travis should not have a problem with family vacations if he was comfortable in his marriage."

"Instead of doing co-parenting the way that they used to, Scott believes that she is creating a deeper divide between herself and her kids with Scott," they claimed.

scott disick quality time daughter penelope kourtney kardashian divide
Source: MEGA

Mason Disick allegedly did not go on vacation with Kourtney Kardashian because he does not like her hubby, Travis Barker.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick
The insider noted Mason is a “classic example” of how the brood is losing their connection.

"He lives with his dad and Scott would gladly let any of his children live with him. It is a much more stable environment, " the source continued.

scott disick quality time daughter penelope kourtney kardashian divide
Source: MEGA

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split in 2015.

Even Reign has been vocal about Kourtney and Travis’ constant PDA.

The Kardashians star’s youngest called out his stepdad for "making out" in Australia and even told the pair, "Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!"

Source: OK!

Another source alleged Scott also does not enjoy how lovey dovey Kourtney and Travis are in front of their children.

"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids,” they said. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."

