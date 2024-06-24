OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Lashes Out at 'Dangerous' Paparazzi Waiting Near His and Jennifer Lopez's Home

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck lashed out at the invasive paparazzi after they nearly blinded the actor while he was driving.

On Sunday, June 23, photographers were seen waiting at the end of the driveway to the home he shares with Jennifer Lopez, but the actor wasn't able to make it out onto the road due to their constant flashes.

ben affleck paparazzi
Source: mega

Ben Affleck lashed out at the photographers who came to his driveway.

The upset dad-of-three, 51, reversed a little before getting out of his vehicle to confront the paparazzi, telling them, "Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident. Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway."

"Don’t do that. That’s dangerous," he continued. "You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident."

ben affleck
Source: mega

The actor and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

After talking to one man, he went up to another to emphasize his point.

"Stop. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing. Do you understand? I can’t see," he said. "You’re going to get somebody hurt doing this s---. Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here."

"If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger," he continued. "Do you understand that?"

ben affleck
Source: mega

Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite being at the home he shares with Lopez — which the couple has put on the market — the singer was out of town vacationing in Italy, as OK! reported.

According to insiders, the pair's marital strife stems from their different lifestyles, as while JLo is sociable and a workaholic, the Argo director prefers his days to be more relaxed and low-key.

Though the Daredevil star moved out of their shared home a few weeks ago, the spouses have been seen together on a few occasions, including at Affleck's kids' graduation parties — though they've refrained from PDA.

As OK! previously shared, relationship expert Louella Alderson believes Lopez's solo trip overseas isn't a good sign for the duo's crumbling romance.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The stars have been living separately.

"It's possible that Jennifer’s trip to Italy is allowing her some time and space to reflect on her marriage and what she wants for her future," she explained to a news outlet. "She is a strategic and independent woman, so it's likely that she is considering her options and needs some time alone to make decisions about her next steps."

Meanwhile, one source claimed that the Boston native doesn't feel the marriage is salvageable.

"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the insider stated. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."

TMZ obtained the video of Affleck confronting the paparazzi.

