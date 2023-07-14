'Lurking' Matt Lauer Shows Up to Women's-Only Luncheon, Is Escorted Away to Eat Alone: Insider
Matt Lauer had quite the awkward encounter when he showed up at a Thursday, July 13, luncheon at the members-only Sebonack Golf Club, as the event was just for women!
The disgraced Today alum "was the only man who came in out of all the men at the club," an onlooker spilled to a news outlet. "There was zero reason for him to be… there lurking."
He was then escorted to dine alone off in a private area at the Southampton property.
The dad-of-three, 65, has been spending his summer in the Hamptons, as an insider said he can no longer afford to galavant across the globe after his divorce from Annette Roque.
"He has been forced to drastically curb his spending," a source spilled to a publication. "The days of throwing money away on private jets and expensive bottles of champagne for the whole restaurant are over. Matt is much more low-key these days — because he has to be."
The TV anchor and Roque, 56, separated in 2017 amid his sexual harassment scandal — something that also resulted in him being let go from NBC after working for them since the early '90s. They finalized their divorce in 2019, a settlement that resulted in Lauer reportedly paying his former spouse around $20 million.
Despite all of the drama, his pal Bryant Gumbel recently insisted the star is "doing great."
"He’s got a lot on his plate right now. He’s enjoying his kids, he’s enjoying his life. [When] I talked to him last, he was heading out on his boat," the journalist told a reporter last month. "I think he misses being in the mix sometimes, but I don’t think he misses being on television."
Lauer isn't too lonely these days either, as after the split from the mother of his children, he began dating longtime friend Shammin Abas.
Though the pair are believed to still be on good terms, a source claimed the PR exec wants her man to pop the question — but he's hesitant to do so.
"He’s paranoid he will get taken to the cleaners once more if he marries again," the source said about his fear of losing money. "[But] Shamin is ready to cut and run if Matt doesn’t make the commitment."
Page Six reported on Lauer' showing up the women's only luncheon.