Matt Lauer Forced To 'Drastically Curb His Spending' After Getting Axed From 'Today' Show, Insider Reveals: He's 'More Low-Key These Days'

Ever since Matt Lauer got axed from the Today show for sexually harassing an employee, the disgraced news anchor had to change his lifestyle for good.

Lauer, who was reportedly paid $25 million per year, "was used to living it up," an insider shared. “But he has been forced to drastically curb his spending. The days of throwing money away on private jets and expensive bottles of champagne for the whole restaurant are over. Matt is much more low-key these days — because he has to be.”