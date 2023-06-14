OK Magazine
Matt Lauer Is 'a Good Man' Who Doesn't 'Miss Being On Television' After Scandal, Former 'Today' Host Bryant Gumbel Insists

Jun. 13 2023

After a disgraceful scandal stemming from an intense rape allegation, Bryant Gumbel still swears Matt Lauer is "a good man."

While attending The Apollo Spring Benefit in New York City earlier this week, Gumbel took a moment to provide an update on his best friend and fellow former Today host’s life in the years since he was axed from NBC after a series of harsh accusations.

mattlauer
Source: mega

Gumbel informed a news publication that he speaks to Lauer "almost" every day, noting he is not only "doing fine," but is in fact "doing great."

Lauer was fired from the famed broadcasting company in 2017 after NBC investigated claims made by a staffer who alleged she was raped by the news anchor at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

bryant mattlauer
Source: mega

After Lauer was given the boot, other employees also came forward to accuse him of different forms of sexual misconduct during his time at the network.

The shocking scandal shunned the former news anchor from TV screens for good, however, Lauer doesn’t appear to be at all bothered by his ruined career more than five years later.

"I think he misses being in the mix sometimes, but I don’t think he misses being on television," Gumbel confessed.

"He’s got a lot on his plate right now. He’s enjoying his kids, he’s enjoying his life. [When] I talked to him last, he was heading out on his boat," Gumbel shared.

bryantgumbel
Source: mega

The two former TV personalities have been friends for years, both serving as best men in each other’s second weddings.

Gumbel stood by Lauer’s side during his wedding to ex-wife Annette Roque in 1998, while Lauer played the part for Gumbel’s marriage to his current wife, Hilary Quinlan, in 2002.

Lauer and Roque finalized their divorce in 2019 and share three kids together: Jack, 21, Romy, 19, and Thijs, 16.

Gumbel concluded his chat with the news outlet by admitting his agreement with Lauer’s lack of care for television these days.

"I watch less TV than anybody on the planet," he revealed. "If you took sporting events out of it, I basically don’t watch television. It’s not a value judgement; I’ve never been a TV watcher. Even as a kid, I’d rather read or watch a sporting event."

Source: OK!

Page Six spoke to Gumbel at The Apollo Spring Benefit.

