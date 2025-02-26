Matthew Lawrence Claims Ryan Reynolds 'Walked' Out on Crew While Filming 'Boltneck': 'This Is Not What We Hired You to Do'
Matthew Lawrence is spilling some behind-the-scenes drama about one famous Hollywood star!
On a recent episode of his “Brotherly Love Podcast,” The Hot Chick actor opened up about working with Ryan Reynolds on the 1998 film Boltneck, admitting it wasn’t easy to work with the actor.
According to Lawrence, Reynolds clashed with producers and the director over creative differences.
“He’d walk out — just kind of wanted to do his thing, and the producers would get really upset,” Lawrence, 45, recalled.
The Boy Meets World star even claimed they confronted Reynolds about his performance, telling him, “‘Ryan, this is a bad Jim Carrey impersonation. This is not what we hired you to do. You can’t impersonate somebody, you gotta do your own thing.’”
Apparently, Reynolds didn’t take that well, as he got “upset” and insisted, “I’m doing my thing.”
The Jumping Ship alum explained that production wanted a dark, Donnie Darko-style sci-fi film, but Reynolds was “trying to ‘Deadpool’ the script” years before Deadpool even existed.
“There was this major pull between one of the lead actors … so that is what my experience with Ryan Reynolds was,” Lawrence added, before noting, “He obviously matured as a human being.”
At the time, Reynolds was in his 20s and played Karl O’Reilly, a shy goth kid brought back to life by Lawrence’s character, Frank Stein, a science nerd.
Lawrence also claimed he sat in on a meeting between Reynolds and the director, saying, “This crew, I think, had just been nominated for an Oscar, so they were kind of a big deal at that moment. Talk about frustrations on set with actors.”
Apparently, the crew had written Reynolds off, assuming his career wouldn’t take off.
“We had so much hope for this guy. He’s going nowhere,” Lawrence recalled them saying, laughing at how wildly wrong they were.
“They blamed that movie not working on him because they said there was this whole conflict,” he added.
If Lawrence’s claims are true, this wouldn’t be the first time Reynolds has gotten involved in a film’s creative direction.
More recently, his name was dragged into the It Ends With Us legal drama involving his wife, Blake Lively, and her costar and director, Justin Baldoni.
Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and accused his team of launching a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni fired back with a massive $400 million defamation lawsuit, calling her claims “cherry-picked” and misleading.
Baldoni’s lawsuit also names Reynolds, Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloane and her PR firm, accusing them of civil extortion, defamation and multiple counts of interfering with business relations.
According to Baldoni’s receipts, Reynolds and Lively invited him to their NYC home to tweak the script, which TikTok theorists believe may have fueled tension. Some fans even speculated that Lively and Reynolds took over the project, stepping on Baldoni’s toes.
To make matters worse, Lively herself admitted Reynolds rewrote a major rooftop scene.
“We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his,” she shared.
A Hollywood Reporter source claimed two different cuts of the film emerged, though it’s unclear who had the final say.
Meanwhile, Baldoni has politely acknowledged Lively’s creative input in interviews.
On TikTok, some users pointed out that it’s “not uncommon” for big names to try and take control of a project, with studios often siding with whoever will bring in the most box office cash.
In the comments section, many called out Lively and Reynolds while showing support for Baldoni.
“Actors need to let directors/producers do their job. Feel bad for Justin Baldoni, he’s a wonderful producer,” one person wrote.
Another added, “Why was Ryan Reynolds even involved????”