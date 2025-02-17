or
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Break Cover Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Drama: Watch

Source: @THR/X

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted on Sunday, February 16, as they walked the red carpet at a 'Saturday Night Live' event.

Feb. 16 2025, Published 8:27 p.m. ET

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first public appearance since the start of their legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

On Sunday, February 16, the couple was all smiles as they graced the red carpet ahead of SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

The Gossip Girl alum, 37, wore a silver gown with a plunging neckline, while her husband, 48, wore a tuxedo.

Source: @poplife23_/X

The duo put on a united front at the 'SNL' event on February 16.

As OK! previously reported, the It Ends With Us star and her costar Baldoni, 41, accused him of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her.

Source: @poplife23_/X

Blake Lively was all smiles alongside her husband amid their legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

The actress brought some demands when filming the movie, which came out in August 2024.

“No more showing nude videos of women, including producer’s wife, to BL and/or her employees"; “No more mention of Mr. Baldoni’s or Mr. Heath’s previous ‘p----ography addiction’ or BL’s lack of p---ography consumption to BL or to other crew members”; “No more descriptions of their own genitalia to BL”; and “No more improvising of kissing," the filing read.

“What the public also did not know was that this was the beginning of a multi-tiered plan that Mr. Baldoni and his team described as ‘social manipulation’ designed to ‘destroy’ Ms. Lively’s reputation,” the complaint reads. “That plan was backed by virtually unlimited resources.”

Blake Lively

Source: @chevychase/Instagram

The pair were seen posing with actor Chevy Chase.

For his part, Baldoni has denied the allegations. It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement to The New York Times, referring to the production company the director cofounded.

Now, Lively's legal team issued subpoenas to AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Cloudflare Inc. and AOL, demanding phone records tied to Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, and Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz. They’re also targeting publicist Melissa Nathan and PR executive Jennifer Abel.

Source: mega

Justin Baldoni sued Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million.

“Phone records belonging to all of the individual defendants will expose the full web of individuals who were involved in the smear campaign against Ms. Lively,” a spokesperson for the actress said in a statement. “Such records will provide critical and irrefutable evidence not only about who, but also about when, where, and how their retaliation plan came together and operated.”

Freedman fired back, stating it's unfair for Lively's legal team to demand these records.

“Subpoenas are an ordinary part of the litigation process. What is extraordinary is what the Lively Parties are seeking. They are asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter,” Freedman explained in a statement. “This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none.”

