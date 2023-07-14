Matthew Lawrence Teases Future with Girlfriend TLC's Chili — Is Marriage in the Cards?
Matthew Lawrence and girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas have been dating for less than a year, but they're already talking marriage and babies!
The actor gave an update on their sweet romance during his Thursday, July 13, appearance on E! News.
"With marriage comes kids, and that's kind of the order that we've discussed anything like that," spilled the Boy Meets World alum, 43. "So if that was the future, that's the future. That would be an amazing future, if that was the case."
When reporter Justin Sylvester asked Lawrence when he's going to buy a ring, the teen heartthrob quipped, "You know what, I've had enough of you! That's for me to know and you to worry about."
"Hey, look, she's an amazing person," he added. "I'd be very lucky."
Thomas and Lawrence went Instagram official in December 2022, though they first began dating in Thanksgiving.
The pair has been on cloud nine ever since, with Thomas, 52, gushing of her man in a March interview, "I am so happy. I don’t even know what to do with myself. He’s the best. He’s the best for me, anyway."
The relationship is a breath of fresh air for the TLC singer.
"It’s real and there is nothing fake about it. I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are," she explained in another interview. "I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now and I was OK with that. He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships. It’s so different."
The "Brotherly Love" podcast co-host feels the same way, as before hitting it off with the "No Scrubs" crooner, he endured a nasty divorce from Cheryl Burke.
The on and off pair tied the knot in 2019 but split in 2022, and for months, they fought over custody of their dog Ysabella — though the Dancing with the Stars alum always insisted the pooch was hers, as it was given to her as a gift from another ex.
At one point, the contentious pair was headed to court over the canine, but the actor eventually agreed to give her full custody.
E! News spoke to Lawrence