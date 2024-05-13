Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas and Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Have 'Never Had an Argument,' Shares Singer: 'There's No Drama at All'
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas has been swept off her feet by boyfriend Matthew Lawrence!
Though the singer has never been a bride before, she admitted on Fox 5 Atlanta's Portia that their romance caused her to change her views on marriage.
"I do not. I don't have any fear at all when it comes to him," the TLC alum, 53, replied when asked if she still fears tying the knot. "It is just the way he is as a man, you know? He is a good guy. He has an amazing heart and I mean, he checks off all of my list — except for a few I don't know yet — but we'll figure that part out."
Thomas — who has one child with ex Dallas Austin — raved over their romance, which began in late 2022.
"This is the first time that we have both experienced being in a relationship to where, I mean, there's no drama at all," she revealed.
"We get along and we have differences but we, still to this day, we've never had an argument," the mom-of-one insisted. "I don't even understand why we would have to have an argument in the first place."
The Boy Meets World star, 44, also discussed the idea of marrying and starting a family with Thomas last summer, sharing with E! News, "With marriage comes kids, and that's kind of the order that we've discussed anything like that. So if that was the future, that's the future. That would be an amazing future, if that was the case."
"Hey, look, she's an amazing person," he added when the reporter asked if he's been looking for rings. "I'd be very lucky."
Meanwhile, Lawrence has been married before — and unfortunately, his and ex Cheryl Burke's union didn't end well.
"I found out ... why I was getting so off course when it comes to relationships. I wound up getting involved with people that I was trying to please and make happy," he explained on his podcast. "You can love someone to death, and you can be in a toxic relationship and it can spiral out of control and ruin both your lives."
Lawrence and the dancer, 40, first dated from 2007 to 2008 and then reunited in 2017. By 2019, they walked down the aisle together, but in early 2022, they called it quits.
After the split, the two endured a nasty battle over their dog, Ysabella, but in the end, the actor agreed to give Burke full custody so they could avoid a trial.