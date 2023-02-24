Matthew Lawrence Gushes Over 'Private' Romance With Girlfriend Chilli: 'One Of The Most Spectacular People I've Ever Met'
Now that Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) are an item, the former spilled some details about their love life.
"We like to try to keep things private — that was just something fun, but I will tell you: we have a podcast coming out. That's the kind of stuff that we talk about on the podcast," the actor 43, said in a new interview while out with his brothers, Andrew Lawrence and Joey Lawrence. "All I can say is she probably one of the most spectacular people I've ever met."
When asked if Andrew or Joey have any advice for Matthew's new relationship, Joey replied, "It's all about being happy."
As OK! previously reported, Matthew, who split from Cheryl Burke in 2022, became an item toward the later part of last year.
The pair went Instagram official in December 2022, and they wore matching pajamas in a video while dancing to "Take On Me."
Soon after, the singer, 51, shared a quote about things lining up.
"God has perfect timing," she captioned the message via Instagram on December 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."
The Boy Meets World alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. The former flames started dating in 2007 but broke up — only to rekindle the flame in 2017.
“I am now officially divorced. This all happened on premiere night of Dancing With the Stars,” the reality star, who accused Lawrence of cheating on her, shared on her “Burke in the Game” podcast in October. “But it is still not over because we have to go to trial [over our dog] — unless he all of a sudden calls it off — but that will happen in January.”
“I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom,” she added of the feud over the pup. “I couldn’t even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now.”
Despite Burke and Matthew not seeing eye to eye, the former is ready for the next chapter to unfold.
"Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by the past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life," she stated. "2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"
TMZ conducted the interview with Matthew.