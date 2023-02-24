Matthew Lawrence Gushes Over 'Private' Romance With Girlfriend Chilli: 'One Of The Most Spectacular People I've Ever Met'

The Boy Meets World alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits after nearly three years of marriage. The former flames started dating in 2007 but broke up — only to rekindle the flame in 2017.

“I am now officially divorced. This all happened on premiere night of Dancing With the Stars,” the reality star, who accused Lawrence of cheating on her, shared on her “Burke in the Game” podcast in October. “But it is still not over because we have to go to trial [over our dog] — unless he all of a sudden calls it off — but that will happen in January.”

“I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom,” she added of the feud over the pup. “I couldn’t even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now.”