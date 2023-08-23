Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says His Mom 'Put Her Down' Until She Stood Her Ground: 'I Let Her Have It'
Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, didn't hit it off with her future mother-in-law when the Hollywood pair first began dating.
"She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me," the model said of Mary Kathleen 'Kay' McCabe in a new interview. "I mean, really testing me."
"She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff," Alves revealed on the Tuesday, August 22, episode of "Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam" podcast.
McCabe didn't let up until the Kids BBQ Championship guest host finally stood her ground on a joint trip.
"About day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it's not my place to share, and she starts crying, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and feeling so sorry," she spilled. "And as I put her to bed, I look at her and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh. She's full of s---.'"
- Sandra Bullock Dated These 8 Men Before Bryan Randall: Tate Donovan, Jesse James, Chris Evans and More
- Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Shares Terrifying Flight Experience After Her Plane Suddenly Dropped 4,000 Feet
- Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Offers Health Update After Taking Nasty Fall: 'S**t Happens'
"I just flip it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it," the mother-of-three recalled. "So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth. And then at the end, she just looked at me and she was like, 'OK. Now you’re in.'"
The beauty said that ever since she fought back, they've had "the most amazing relationship."
"I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Alves touched on the misconceptions of her Oscar-winning husband.
"When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever. Which I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?' He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mom," she insisted. "She's very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her."