Matthew Perry's Longtime Assistant Administered Fatal Dose of Ketamine Leading to Actor's Death: Police

The District Attorney, Martin Estrada, stated in a press conference that Perry had relapsed from substance abuse issues, and five individuals, including his longtime assistant, Kenneth “Kenny” Iwamasa, were charged with taking advantage of Perry's vulnerability for personal gain.

According to official reports, Iwamasa, who lived with Perry in his Los Angeles home for over 25 years, collaborated with Dr. Salvador Plasencia to distribute approximately 20 vials of ketamine to Perry over a two-month period.

The Department of Justice disclosed that Iwamasa admitted to injecting Perry with ketamine multiple times without medical training, including the dose that led to his death on October 28, 2023.