Matthew Perry's Longtime Assistant Administered Fatal Dose of Ketamine Leading to Actor's Death: Police
Law enforcement revealed that Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star, was administered a fatal dose of ketamine by his assistant.
The District Attorney, Martin Estrada, stated in a press conference that Perry had relapsed from substance abuse issues, and five individuals, including his longtime assistant, Kenneth “Kenny” Iwamasa, were charged with taking advantage of Perry's vulnerability for personal gain.
According to official reports, Iwamasa, who lived with Perry in his Los Angeles home for over 25 years, collaborated with Dr. Salvador Plasencia to distribute approximately 20 vials of ketamine to Perry over a two-month period.
The Department of Justice disclosed that Iwamasa admitted to injecting Perry with ketamine multiple times without medical training, including the dose that led to his death on October 28, 2023.
Iwamasa stated in his LinkedIn profile that he worked for Perry for more than 25 years.
He wrote in his bio, "I thrive in chaotic situations which call for order. I am discreet, loyal and honor absolute confidentiality."
Iwamasa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death — and faces a 15-year prison sentence. Dr. Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Jasveen Sangha, and Erik Fleming were also arrested and charged in connection with Perry's death.
- Matthew Perry's 'Heartbroken' Stepfather Keith Morrison Thankful for 'Justice' After Arrests Made in Connection to Actor's Death
- Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Doctor and Drug Dealers Arrested in Connection to Late Actor Illegally Obtaining Ketamine
- Teri Hatcher and Late Costar Matthew Perry Bonded Over Being Kicked Off Dating Apps, Actress Reveals: 'That Was Really Funny'
By digging through the actor's seized equipment, police insiders said they were able to unveil text messages containing conversations about Perry wanting ketamine and trying to figure out how to get some, in addition to how much the Fools Rush In actor was willing to pay in order to get the drugs in his possession.
Perry was found dead in his hot tub by Iwamasa at his Pacific Palisades home. The actor had a significant level of ketamine in his bloodstream, leading to his cause of death being attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, along with drowning, coronary artery disease and opioid consumption.
The beloved TV icon, who battled addiction for decades, found solace in ketamine therapy. However, his obsession with the drug reached a dangerous point where he contemplated starting a business to sell it.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Keith Morrison, Perry's stepfather, spoke out on behalf of the family.
The former Dateline correspondent told NBC News, "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously ... We look forward to justice taking its course."