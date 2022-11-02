Matthew Perry Admits He 'Could Not Be More Single,' Is 'Off Dating Apps Forever' After Molly Hurwitz Split

One year after his split from ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry revealed he "could not be more single" — and isn't necessarily looking to change that status if it requires putting himself online to do so.

During the Friends alum's Monday, October 31, appearance on "Andy Cohen Live," he told the host that he is "off [of dating apps] forever," explaining that he doesn't believe technology is "the way to meet people."