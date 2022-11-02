Matthew Perry Admits He 'Could Not Be More Single,' Is 'Off Dating Apps Forever' After Molly Hurwitz Split
One year after his split from ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz, Matthew Perry revealed he "could not be more single" — and isn't necessarily looking to change that status if it requires putting himself online to do so.
During the Friends alum's Monday, October 31, appearance on "Andy Cohen Live," he told the host that he is "off [of dating apps] forever," explaining that he doesn't believe technology is "the way to meet people."
Admitting he's "not sure how" to meet people these days, Perry, 53, emphasized that online is "not the way to do it."
When Cohen asked if the actor looks for sober partners, considering his years-long addiction struggles, Perry clarified, "That would be good. But it’s not a necessity."
“I wouldn’t like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn’t recognize them,” he continued. "That would not be good. … But I don’t have any rules about that."
Perry's single status comes after he and Hurwitz decided to end their engagement following the 17 Again actor's November 2020 proposal.
"I decided to get engaged," Perry told People after popping the question. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."
By June 2021, the Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing author and the 31-year-old went their separate ways, with Perry saying at the time, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."
Perry recently opened up about why he has broken up with many "wonderful women" over the years during a candid interview with Diane Sawyer. "I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy," he admitted, "and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me."
Some of Perry's high-profile relationships over the years include with Julia Roberts, Lizzy Caplan and more A-listers.
The Golden Globe nominee even recalled breaking up with Roberts in his recently released tell-all, explaining he couldn't "begin to describe the look of confusion on her face" after he called things off.
As for why he dumped the legendary actress, Perry confessed, "Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me."
"I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable," Perry continued. "So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts."