Matthew Perry 'Always Wanted to Be in the Jacuzzi' When Doing Drugs, His Ex Claims After Actor Was Found Dead in His Hot Tub
One of Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriends believes the actor may not have been sober when he died on October 28.
In a new interview, Kayti Edwards — who dated the star in 2006 but remained close to him for years — said there were some details about his death that didn't "add up" to her.
"I don't believe he just drowned in his Jacuzzi, that doesn't sound right. I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn't have just drowned," she told a news outlet. "I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this."
"They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn't surprise me, because he didn't leave drugs lying around," she explained. "He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn't any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to."
Edwards met Perry in AA, and since she has witnessed him relapse, she claimed she knows how he acts when under the influence.
She referenced the Instagram he posted five days prior to his drowning, which showed him in a hot tub, the place he died. The caption — "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman" — was also very telling to Edwards.
"That Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober. Mattman would come out when he was not sober and he felt kind of invincible," she shared. "I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say, 'No, I'm Mattman.'"
"One time, his neighbor in Hollywood Hills found Matthew naked and high in his swimming pool. I had to go over there and get him out of his neighbor's pool," recalled Edwards, who has also acted as his assistant in the past. "He had a thing with water when he was doing drugs. He always wanted to be in the pool or the Jacuzzi."
On the other hand, the woman who had lunch with the Friends star the day before his death, Athenna Crosby, insisted he was "100 percent sober when he passed."
"I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling. I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know," she stated. "In the interaction that I had with him, he was extremely positive, sober, acting normal, spoke very well, did not give me any impression that he was under drugs or alcohol of any kind."
Perry's cause of death has been deferred as officials await the results of toxicology reports.
The Sun interviewed Edwards.