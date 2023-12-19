Matthew Perry Was Sad About Not Having Children Before His Tragic Death: 'He Never Found That Person'
Matthew Perry struggled with the fact that he didn't have kids in the months leading up to his tragic passing.
"A big part of sadness in his life is also that he didn’t have children," a source revealed to a news outlet. "He wanted a family and he never found that person to settle down with and he was lonely."
The source also shared his loved ones are worried Perry's death could have been caused by a drug overdose.
The Friends actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. His official cause of death was ruled to be from the acute effects of ketamine. Other factors included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.
"He’s been struggling with sobriety for years," the source added. "Every time he fell off the wagon there was a huge sense of shame."
"After Friends ended there was a lot of depression and disappointment in his career," the source continued. "He struggled with his mental health but never got help for it. The way he dealt with that was to isolate. Since the show, he was financially taken care of and didn’t have to work, so it created an environment to use."
Prior to his passing, Perry was reportedly smoking around two packs of cigarettes per day. He was also taking Tammoxifen to lose weight and he was on an antidiabetic medication.
"In the assistant’s bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints," the medical examiner wrote in the report, adding "prescribed ointments, digestive aids and oral rinses" were discovered in Perry’s bathroom.
As OK! previously reported, his former Friends costars released a joint statement saying they were "devastated" by the loss of the 17 Again actor.
"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
The source spoke with Us Weekly about Perry having wanted to have children.