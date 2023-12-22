Minnie Driver Found Matthew Perry's Memoir 'Incredibly Hard to Read': 'It Felt Unbearable'

Driver also recalled the early days of her friendship with Perry.

"[He'd] been in a good place when we were doing the play, but the thing about him was he was like a light," she penned. "He was one of those people who just made other people feel good."

"Somehow, they don’t suck you down into their sadness or their pain," she added. "And I know now that his pain was great."

"Everything that we loved about Chandler was in there in Matthew, but it was just the tip of the iceberg," the 53-year-old continued. "He was that funny, charming and self-deprecating, but also much more. He had such a wealth of soul."