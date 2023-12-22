Minnie Driver Found Matthew Perry's Memoir 'Incredibly Hard to Read': 'It Felt Unbearable'
Minnie Driver struggled to finish Matthew Perry's best-selling memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
The Good Will Hunting actress, who starred alongside Perry in David Mamet's play Sexual Perversity in Chicago in 2003, admitted she found his book describing his issues with substance abuse and depression "incredibly hard to read."
"[I] had to put it down and pick it up again," she explained in an essay written for a news outlet. "It felt unbearable, how much he suffered."
"It was such a relief hearing him say that by putting all that tough stuff out there, he’d exorcised it in a way," she wrote in another excerpt. "I’m incredibly grateful that he got to have the experience of how much people loved that book, and loved him, outside of Friends. Ultimately, it seemed like a positive thing."
Driver also recalled the early days of her friendship with Perry.
"[He'd] been in a good place when we were doing the play, but the thing about him was he was like a light," she penned. "He was one of those people who just made other people feel good."
"Somehow, they don’t suck you down into their sadness or their pain," she added. "And I know now that his pain was great."
"Everything that we loved about Chandler was in there in Matthew, but it was just the tip of the iceberg," the 53-year-old continued. "He was that funny, charming and self-deprecating, but also much more. He had such a wealth of soul."
As OK! previously reported, the Friends actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub around 4 p.m. at his Los Angeles home on October 28 and he was unable to be revived.
While his official cause of death was ruled to be from the acute effects of ketamine, the medical report also revealed drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine as contributing factors to his tragic passing.
On Sunday, October 29, Driver took to her Instagram to share a photo of Perry alongside a heartfelt tribute to her old friend.
"I think you’d finally found peace in your life," she said in the caption. "I will remember just how much we laughed when we worked together, and how kind and incredibly funny you were. Rest in peace, rise in glory."
The Guardian reported Driver's essay about her friendship with Perry.