Matthew Perry and His Assistant Spent $55,000 on 55 Vials of Ketamine in the 29 Days Leading Up to Actor’s Tragic Death

Heartbreaking details about Matthew Perry's devastating death are slowly being unveiled nearly 10 months after the Friends star was found unconscious in his hot tub in October 2023.

New court documents filed in the case involving Perry's passing recently revealed how the beloved actor and his live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, allegedly spent at least $55,000 on 55 vials of ketamine and several injections in the 29 days leading up to the sitcom star being pronounced dead at age 54.