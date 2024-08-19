OK Magazine
Matthew Perry and His Assistant Spent $55,000 on 55 Vials of Ketamine in the 29 Days Leading Up to Actor’s Tragic Death

Matthew Perry died at age 54 from the 'acute effects of ketamine' in October 2023.

Aug. 19 2024, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

Heartbreaking details about Matthew Perry's devastating death are slowly being unveiled nearly 10 months after the Friends star was found unconscious in his hot tub in October 2023.

New court documents filed in the case involving Perry's passing recently revealed how the beloved actor and his live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, allegedly spent at least $55,000 on 55 vials of ketamine and several injections in the 29 days leading up to the sitcom star being pronounced dead at age 54.

In the legal papers obtained by a news publication, a series of back-to-back text messages from Iwamasa showed the assistant asking for more ketamine almost every day. At least one message proved he had participated in an illegal drug deal during the early hours of the morning.

The court documents additionally exposed how Perry and Iwamasa met up with Dr. Salvador Plasencia — the physician infamously known as "Dr. P," who has also since been arrested in connection to the 17 Again star's death — in a parking lot in order to obtain ketamine injections form the back of a car.

The actor's live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

At this moment, Perry gave Dr. P thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for bottles of ketamine, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a use for general anesthetic during surgery.

"Off-label" uses of the drug sometimes include prescribing for depression, however, it is always dangerous to use when taken recreationally due to its hallucinogenic properties and other harmful side effects.

Matthew Perry struggled with drug addiction for most of his life.

The legal papers further detail how Dr. P visited Perry at his home on numerous occasions to inject him with the drug. One of the instances allegedly occurred within hours of the Whole Nine Yards actor receiving his ketamine infusion treatment.

Double administration of the drug caused Perry's systolic blood pressure to spike, leaving him unable to speak or move, the report claimed.

The court documents accused Iwamasa of purchasing another 25 vials of ketamine for $6,000 just nine days after he illegally bought 25 bottles from his source.

That same day, Perry's assistant allegedly injected him six times and did so at least another 18 times in the 72 hours to follow.

Matthew Perry was injected with ketamine at least three times on the day he died.

On October 28, the day Perry died, Iwamasa injected him at least three more times. The famed actor's final words reportedly involved him asking his assistant to "shoot me up with a big one" of ketamine.

Iwamasa, Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha ("the Ketamine Queen"), Dr. Mark Chavez and Perry’s acquaintance Erik Fleming have all been charged in connection to the television personality's passing. Iwamasa has since pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly obtained court documents regarding Iwamasa and Perry's ketamine timeline.

