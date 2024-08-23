Matthew Perry Swore He'd 'Never' Use Injectable Drugs Before Ketamine Shots Took His Life, Actor's Ex Reveals
Matthew Perry’s ex shared why she was shocked to learn the star had died from ketamine injections.
In a new statement, Kayti Edwards revealed Perry had a fear of needles after the federal investigation into his October death revealed he succumbed to 21 injections in the last week of his life.
“This is the weird thing to me … Matthew always, always told me that he would never, ever use needles or inject anything into his body,” she told a news outlet on Friday, August 23.
“He didn’t even want to have tattoos,” she explained.
Edwards also admitted she would “often see [Perry] very high and using lots of different drugs,” which left her “scared” for her pal’s life.
“But he was like, ‘You only die when you use needles … and I would never, ever, ever do that,'” she remembered.
Edwards and the sitcom star dated in 2006, then in 2011, she became his assistant. She noted that they remained friends until his untimely death at age 54.
As OK! previously reported, Edwards' remarks came after details about Perry’s death were revealed through the ongoing legal case.
A recent plea agreement has uncovered Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa’s involvement in the star’s fatal ketamine overdose.
In the paperwork, Iwamasa confessed to working with "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha and her middleman Erik Fleming to attempt to erase any evidence that Iwamasa had injected Perry with the substance provided by Sangha.
The court documents said Fleming and Sangha called each other just after learning Perry had died, where they discussed "deleting digital evidence" of selling Perry the drugs.
- Matthew Perry's Assistant Worked With Drug Dealers to Try Covering Up Actor's Fatal Ketamine Overdose, Plea Agreement Reveals
- Brooke Mueller Celebrates Birthday With Her and Charlie Sheen's Rarely Seen Twin Sons After Cooperating in Matthew Perry Death Investigation
- Matthew Perry and His Assistant Spent $55,000 on 55 Vials of Ketamine in the 29 Days Leading Up to Actor’s Tragic Death
Two days after the Friends alum’s passing, Iwamasa told Fleming he had "cleaned up the scene" by disposing of syringes and ketamine vials he had used on Perry. Iwamasa also insisted he "deleted everything” on his phone about their deals.
Despite Iwamasa and Fleming working together, Fleming later messaged Sangha trying to place the blame for Perry’s death on the assistant.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Please call... Got more info and want to bounce ideas off you. I'm 90 [percent] sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Victim M.P.]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler. Also are they doing a 3 month tox screening ... Does K stay in your system or is it immediately flushed out?" the text included in the paperwork read.
Edwards spoke with The Mirror.