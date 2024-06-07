Matty Healy 'Loves the Attention' From Taylor Swift's Album 'TTPD' Despite Couple Never Being 'Serious': Source
Was Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s romance one-sided?
After reports claimed The 1975 frontman was “completely blindsided” by the pop star’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, containing a number of songs rumored to be about him, another insider claimed he actually found it funny.
“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” they said of the 35-year-old, who had a fling with the 34-year-old superstar in 2023.
The confidante shared that Healy did not expect the “lyrical content” to include marriage or starting a family together.
“For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up,” the insider revealed. “He’s taking it in stride.”
After the record dropped in April, fans speculated a plethora of tracks on the 31-song album were about her romance with Healy. Sleuths particularly singled out “But Daddy I Love Him,” “Guilty as Sin” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to reference him.
Healy made a brief comment to paparazzi about the songs after the debut.
“I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good,” he said with a smile.
Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, also discussed the release on her show Loose Women.
“I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all,” she shared. “I haven’t heard anything about it. Anyway, I wish her all the best.”
While the matriarch was tight-lipped, Healy’s aunt had more to say.
She told Daily Mail, "Nothing surprises him anymore. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."
"He's very happy in his new relationship," she added of Healy’s romance with girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."
“We know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press,” she confessed.
Back in June 2023, a source revealed why their short relationship fizzled out.
"They are really two very different people who have little in common," the insider spilled. "Taylor’s very mature, serious and grounded about her work. Matty still has a lot of growing up to do."
While the bad boy persona may have originally charmed Swift, she eventually found Healy's "devil-may-care attitude annoying," the source continued.
Additionally, Swift allegedly called it off because she wanted time alone after her split from British actor Joe Alwyn.
"She just came out of a six-year relationship and wants to be single for a while," they said. "It was fun while it lasted, but she’s ready to move on and hopes they remain friends."