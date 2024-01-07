Mauricio Umansky Pays His Respects to Late Coworker Christian Oliver After Fatal Plane Crash
RIP Christian Oliver.
On Sunday, January 7, Mauricio Umansky took to Instagram to mourn his The Agency coworker after his tragic death on Thursday, January 4.
“Christian, Madita and Annik, you will be missed,” the 53-year-old wrote of Oliver and his two daughters who sadly passed away in a plane crash. “May you rest in peace.”
Umansky added: “My prayers are with you and your entire Agency family. You are a great friend, father, husband, actor and agent. You made us laugh, you care more than most. You are missed and loved.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also added an audio snippet of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to his upload.
Umansky is the owner of the global real estate brokerage The Agency, which Oliver previously worked for.
Christian, 51, and Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were traveling in the Caribbean, when the plane had engine trouble and fell into the ocean. There is an ongoing investigation of the incident.
The father-of-two is survived by his wife and mother to his late children, Jessica Klepser.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” Jessica penned on Instagram Friday, January 5. “Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”
“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities… [Christian’s] loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” she added.
As OK! previously reported, while Mauricio struggles with the passing of his pal and coworker, he has also been navigating his split from wife Kyle Richards.
Despite their contentious separation, in a recent interview, Kyle expressed her undying love for the father of her children.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," the Bravo star explained. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."
"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she noted.
"I can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realized," Kyle stated. "Negativity and any stress and pain I've been holding on to. I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace."