Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spend Thanksgiving Together Despite Separation: Photos

The united front comes months after news broke that the longtime couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. At the time, Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement about where they stood in their relationship.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they said in a July statement shared to Instagram.

"But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they noted.