Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Spend Thanksgiving Together Despite Separation: Photos
Despite a roller-coaster year, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky spent Thanksgiving together.
On Thursday, November 23, the estranged couple shared snippets of each other on their respective social media accounts as they enjoyed the holiday with their daughters, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, following their shocking separation.
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 53, took to his Instagram Stories to show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, getting their meal ready.
"The turkey has been cut and it has been cooked," Umansky told his followers as he featured Richards tending to the feast for their loved ones.
"Let me see [the food]?" the real estate broker asked his estranged spouse. "Can you lift up the turkey? Can you lift up the next [lid]?" before adding, "We are good!"
Richards also tagged Umansky — whom she married in 1996 – in one of her Instagram Stories from the day as she filmed their German Shepard and panned up to the Buying Beverly Hills star behind the bar at their shared home.
The united front comes months after news broke that the longtime couple had separated after 27 years of marriage. At the time, Richards and Umansky shared a joint statement about where they stood in their relationship.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they said in a July statement shared to Instagram.
"But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they noted.
Months later, Umansky confirmed he and the Halloween actress were officially separated. "We're fighting for this. We've been married for 27 years," the patriarch explained in an interview about where he stands with Richards.
"Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her... And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now," he noted.
Although the two have hesitated to use the word "divorce," the Bravo star admitted during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, "I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We're still a love story, and I love him very much."