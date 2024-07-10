Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 85, Adjusts Wig Live on CNN While Discussing 2024 Election in Viral Moment: 'She's Real for This'
House Democrat Maxine Waters, 85, appeared to be having a frustrating issue with her wig during a recent sit-down with CNN.
Despite being on live television, the California representative was seen adjusting her hair for roughly 30 seconds as she was asked about the 2024 election and how to keep Donald Trump from from winning a second term in the White House.
"They've heard these arguments about democracy, about the fate of the election and yet, Trump is not only winning but ... increasingly, by a larger margin. So what is the plan among Democrats to change that trajectory?"
Waters quickly stopped fixing her hair and smoothly responded, "I think we need to keep working."
One X user in the comments section of the viral video quipped, "85-year-old Maxine Waters losing a battle with her wig live on CNN." Another person teased, "Congresswoman Maxine Waters said it may be 10 pm but I still need to look good "
A third person replied, "Honestly, I get it. She’s real for this."
Others suggested that Waters simply did not realize she was visible on a split screen and thought that the camera would cut to her when it was time to answer her question.
This isn't the first time others have brought attention to Waters' hair. In 2017, conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly found himself in hot water after making an unnecessary comment about her wig on Fox and Friends.
"We fight against this president and we point out how dangerous he is. We're fighting for democracy. We're fighting for America," she said in a clip shared on the show. "We're saying to those who say they're patriotic, but they turn a blind eye to the destruction he is about to cause to this country."
After the video finished, O'Reilly chimed in, "I didn't hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig."
Ainsley Earnhardt retorted, "You can't go after a woman's looks. I think she's very attractive."
O'Reilly added, "I didn't say she wasn't attractive... I love James Brown, but it's the same hair."
Following the off-topic remark, Waters shared a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that read: "I am a strong Black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I am not going anywhere."