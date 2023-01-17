Lisa Marie Presley To Be Honored With Public Memorial At Graceland After Untimely Death
Almost two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 years old, she will be honored with a public memorial at Graceland on January 22.
The Sunday service will take place "on the front lawn" of the Memphis home, where her father, Elvis Presley, lived, at 9 a.m.
According to a rep for Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, the actress and her family — grandma Priscilla Presley and half-siblings Harper and Finley — are “grateful for the support, well-wishes and outpouring of love honoring” the late singer, who died on January 12 after she went into cardiac arrest.
She was rushed to the hospital, but Lisa Marie didn't make it. Shortly after, Priscilla announced the sad news.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie will be buried next to her father and her late son, Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020.
According to an insider, the star told her family she wanted to laid to rest at the Meditation Garden at her father's Memphis, Tenn., home.
Benjamin is buried at the garden with several family members, including Elvis, “great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.”
Prior to her untimely death, Lisa Marie was still struggling with the loss of her son, in addition to overcoming addiction issues.
“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same," she wrote in 2020.
Two years later, she told her followers, “There really isn’t much to say.”