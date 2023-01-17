Lisa Marie Presley To Be Honored With Public Memorial At Graceland After Untimely Death

She was rushed to the hospital, but Lisa Marie didn't make it. Shortly after, Priscilla announced the sad news.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."