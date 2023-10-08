Meg Ryan Was 'Happy to Not Deal With All the BS That Comes With Being Famous' During Her Time Away From Hollywood

Three years later, the You've Got Mail star confessed in a sit-down with Gwyneth Paltrow that acting hadn't ever been her dream.

"I was a journalism major at school, and a curious person, and I wanted to go back out into the world and figure out who I was — am — in relationship to other things and other people and other environment," she said at the time. "The whole idea of being a famous person ... I felt like a witness to, I didn’t feel exactly in it, and I think that was a really good thing. I felt like a student of it in a way, or that I was watching it in an anthropological way."

"There's a certain degree of blankness that needs to happen so that people can project on you," she noted. "Despite what you may think, people don't really want to know all that much about you. They want to imagine the best or the worst."