Megan Fox Reveals How Her 3 Kids Reacted to Learning She's Expecting a Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox recently shared how her three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — reacted to the news she’s expecting a rainbow baby with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 34.
"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," the star said in a new interview.
As OK! previously reported, Fox announced her pregnancy on November 11 via Instagram.
"Nothing is ever really gone. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️," Fox wrote in the caption of her maternity shoot, referring to her previous miscarriage.
Fox also opened up about her pregnancy loss in her 2023 poetry collection Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” she penned.
“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she continued.
She further discussed the painful experience on Good Morning America in 2023.
“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said at the time.
After working through the hardships, Fox and Kelly are thrilled to welcome a new addition to their family.
"They feel this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance," a source told Us Weekly. "They have gone through a lot together but feel a positive renewed energy and are in a good place right now."
MGK, who shares daughter Cassie, 15, with Emma Cannon, is “so ready to be a dad again,” while Fox “can’t wait to meet the little one.”
“This baby is more important to them than anything else in the world,” another insider told Star.
A report from TMZ in November confirmed that Fox is about four or five months along and due in March 2025. The couple allegedly knows the baby’s gender but is keeping it under wraps for now.
As for MGK, he's been preparing for fatherhood in his own way.
"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," Kelly revealed on November 25. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time."
"Don’t worry. after all, I'm about to be a dad again!" he continued.
