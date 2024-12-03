or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megan Fox
OK LogoNEWS

Megan Fox Reveals How Her 3 Kids Reacted to Learning She's Expecting a Rainbow Baby With Machine Gun Kelly

megan fox kids rainbow baby news
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox shared her kids' reaction upon learning she and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a rainbow baby.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Megan Fox recently shared how her three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — reacted to the news she’s expecting a rainbow baby with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 34.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox kids
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Article continues below advertisement

"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," the star said in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Fox announced her pregnancy on November 11 via Instagram.

"Nothing is ever really gone. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️," Fox wrote in the caption of her maternity shoot, referring to her previous miscarriage.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox brian austin green pregnancy informed
Source: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox revealed the pregnancy news in November.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox also opened up about her pregnancy loss in her 2023 poetry collection Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?” she penned.

“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox brian austin green pregnancy informed
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox is expecting a rainbow baby with Machine Gun Kelly.

MORE ON:
Megan Fox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She further discussed the painful experience on Good Morning America in 2023.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

After working through the hardships, Fox and Kelly are thrilled to welcome a new addition to their family.

"They feel this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance," a source told Us Weekly. "They have gone through a lot together but feel a positive renewed energy and are in a good place right now."

Article continues below advertisement

MGK, who shares daughter Cassie, 15, with Emma Cannon, is “so ready to be a dad again,” while Fox “can’t wait to meet the little one.”

“This baby is more important to them than anything else in the world,” another insider told Star.

Article continues below advertisement

A report from TMZ in November confirmed that Fox is about four or five months along and due in March 2025. The couple allegedly knows the baby’s gender but is keeping it under wraps for now.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox brian austin green pregnancy informed
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage before she became pregnant.

As for MGK, he's been preparing for fatherhood in his own way.

"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," Kelly revealed on November 25. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time."

"Don’t worry. after all, I'm about to be a dad again!" he continued.

People interviewed Fox.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.