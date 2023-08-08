Machine Gun Kelly 'Proud' of Fiancée Megan Fox as New Book Is Set to Expose the 'Secrets of Men'
Megan Fox is exposing the "secrets of men" through poetry — and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, couldn't be prouder.
On Tuesday, August 8, the Jennifer's Body star announced her new poetry novel, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, was available for presale, and would become available to the public on Tuesday, November 7.
"I wrote a book 💔," Fox captioned an Instagram post of the front cover, featuring a design of a mouth biting down on a black snake.
A second slide on the Instagram upload provided a snippet of what fans will find inside Fox's pages of poetry.
"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," the Transformers actress, 37, wrote, though it remains unclear which men's secrets she plans to expose. "I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."
"My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," Fox concluded.
Fans of Fox, as well as her fiancé, filled her comments section with supportive thoughts, expressing their excitement for the book's release.
"Proud of you 🔥," Machine Gun Kelly wrote of his lover — whom he began dating in May 2020 and popped the question to in January of last year.
"I've never wanted to buy a book written by a celebrity until today," one admirer admitted, as another added, "this book is going to ignite 5th wave feminism and I’ve never been so excited for anything."
Gallery Books' Assistant Marketing Manager, Anabel Jiminez, congratulated Fox on the announcement, writing: "These poems have made me cry, laugh, hurt. So honored to be working on this powerful collection and can’t wait for the world to read! 🔥♥️."
Simon and Schuster, the parent company of Gallery Books and publishing house for Pretty Boys Are Poisonous elaborated on Fox's poetry in the description of the book on its website, stating: "Over the course of more than seventy poems Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process."