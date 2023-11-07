Megan Fox Suffered a Miscarriage With Machine Gun Kelly: 'It Was Very Difficult for Both of Us'
Megan Fox wrote about suffering a miscarriage during her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in her newly released book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?" Megan wrote in an excerpt of her book.
"But now I have to say goodbye," the poem continued. "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"
On a Tuesday, November 7, appearance on Good Morning America, Megan opened up about how the heartbreaking pregnancy loss affected her relationship with the "Twin Flame" singer.
"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," she explained. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us."
The Transformers actress shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
"And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'" she shared of her relationship with MGK — real name Colson Baker.
The mother-of-three also wrote about experiencing abuse in past relationships in the book.
"Throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships," she said. "I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy, I guess you could say, [with] people who were horrific people. Also very famous. Very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."
As for what inspired her to pen some of her darkest moments in the pages of a book, Megan revealed it was the "bloody valentine" artist who encouraged her to put the thoughts down in the form of poetry.
"It was something inside of me that had to come out or else it was going to make me sick," she continued. "Some of it is definitely a metaphor. None of it is what I would say fictional. Those are all real life experiences that I had."
Page Six reported the excerpt of Fox's book.