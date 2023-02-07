Megan Fox Candidly Reacts To Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's First Grammy Loss & How He Handled The Defeat
Win or lose, Megan Fox is Machine Gun Kelly's No. 1 fan.
The Jennifer's Body actress took to Instagram to gush over her fiancé after he lost his first Grammy nomination on Sunday night, February 5, to Ozzy Osbourne.
While congratulating the "forget me too" rocker for "being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox revealed of his loss: "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you."
Though Kelly, 32, didn't take home the prestigious award for the Best Rock Album category, Fox, 36, declared her man had an even greater achievement.
"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she penned alongside a carousel from the couple's night at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is."
The brunette bombshell concluded her heartfelt post: "I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."
Before the three-hour event kicked off, MGK took the red carpet with his soon-to-be wife, having already learned he wouldn't be adding any accolades under his belt.
"I am really happy in the company of such great musicians and I didn't take the category home and I almost feel like I asked for that lesson," he said during his red carpet interview, where Fox stood nearby to ensure the musician was OK.
While talking about Fox — who accompanied Kelly to the ceremony despite recovering from a broken wrist and concussion — with Laverne Cox, the "my ex's best friend" musician confessed: "She told me to give her a look if I am feeling too vulnerable or anything, but I feel alright."
When Cox asked if he finds "these things uncomfortable" at this "stage in [his] career," Kelly candidly replied: "I am always pretty uncomfortable here."
Two years before Kelly's 2023 Grammy loss, the "maybe" singer slammed the academy for snubbing his 2020 album, Tickets to my Downfall.
Fox and Kelly have put on a unified front ever since they began dating in May 2020, having first met in March of that year on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.
From Fox calling Kelly her "twin flame" to the latter praising the actress for helping him work through difficult times, their appreciation for one another is clear. And after years of PDA and appraisal, Kelly got down on one knee in January 2022.