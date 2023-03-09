Machine Gun Kelly Must 'Go Above & Beyond To Reconcile Things' With Megan Fox As The Pair 'Still Have Trust Issues To Work Through': Source
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox "still have trust issues to work through" after the pair had “a big argument" last month.
"They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners,” the source revealed about the high-profile couple.
Rumors that the “Emo Girl” singer and the Jennifer’s Body alum had broken their engagement swirled in February when Fox posted unusual lyrics on Instagram. The actress also deleted all the photos of herself and her fiancé and unfollowed MGK — and she then deactivated her account entirely.
The source said that this came after the couple had a serious fight that made Fox "very upset."
"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her," the insider added.
"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways,” the source continued.
The Transformers star and the rapper have been engaged since January 2022 and began dating in May 2020.
“They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together," the insider concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the lovers are seeking “professional help” in order to rebuild their connection.
A source spilled that the two "haven't split" and don’t plan to as of right now.
"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out," the insider spilled.
A source also told ET that Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, does not want to involve himself in the bombshell’s relationship problems.
He "is staying out of the drama," the insider revealed, adding, "He's glad him and Megan are co-parenting well together and ultimately just wants her to be happy."
Fox and Green share three children together — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.
