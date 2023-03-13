Megan Fox Attends Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Without Machine Gun Kelly As They Work Through 'Trust Issues'
Megan Fox was spotted debuting a new hair color at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars After-Party on Sunday, March 12 — but her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, was nowhere to be seen.
The 36-year-old starlet showed off her red hair as she wore a black dress and posed alongside singer Billie Eilish.
As OK! previously reported, the actress and the singer, 32, who got engaged in January 2022, sparked split rumors when Fox posted some cryptic lyrics on Instagram. She later deleted photos of herself with the rocker and deactivated her account.
Apparently, the Hollywood stars had a fight, resulting in Fox becoming "very upset."
Fox also hinted the singer might have cheated on her, but she later clarified the rumors.
"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," the Transformers alum wrote on Sunday, February 19. "That includes, but it not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."
"While I hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now," she concluded.
Now, the brunette babe and her man are doing their best to get through this tough time.
"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her," an insider said of the pair.
"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways,” the source continued. "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners."
Despite the ups and downs, it seems like they're trying to move on from the drama.
“They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together," the insider insisted.
"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out," they continued.