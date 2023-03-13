Megan Fox Attends Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Without Machine Gun Kelly As They Work Through 'Trust Issues'

Now, the brunette babe and her man are doing their best to get through this tough time.

"MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her," an insider said of the pair.

"Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They have very strong feelings for one another, so their emotions often come out in intense ways,” the source continued. "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners."