Pregnant Megan Fox and Ex Machine Gun Kelly 'Never Fully Lived Together' During Tumultuous Relationship
Considering the instability of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's rocky romance, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the exes had separate homes throughout their relationship.
While the Jennifer's Body actress — who is pregnant with her and the musician's first child together — recently purchased an $8 million home for herself, she reportedly already planned to do so before Fox and Kelly's sudden split over Thanksgiving weekend.
"Megan and MGK never fully lived together throughout the duration of their relationship," a source informed a news publication after Fox's real estate purchase made headlines.
According to the insider, Fox bought the lavish estate "on her own and wanted a new chapter" after living in a Malibu rental while waiting for "the right house."
"Her new house is closer to her ex Brian Austin Green, [which] makes it easier for them to co-parent," the confidante continued of Fox and her ex-husband, who share three sons: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.
"The split had nothing to do with her purchasing a new house," the source insisted, despite news of the real estate deal occurring after a second insider exposed Fox and Kelly's breakup to TMZ. "Megan has always liked her own space."
As OK! previously reported, Fox and Kelly — who is a father to his and ex Emma Cannon's 15-year-old daughter, Casie — originally lived in a house the "Emo Girl" singer bought "a couple of years ago," though they "haven't actually been living together for the past year," per the second source.
Because of Kelly's party lifestyle, Fox grew "concerned about safety" as a pregnant mom of three young boys, causing her to feel the need to find her own place.
"Megan purchased the house before she and MGK broke up — and there was never a plan for him to move in. The new pad was always just for her," the confidante confessed. "Megan and MGK have never been a good match living together ... so, they ultimately decided it was better to live apart."
Fox's move comes in the midst of the Transformers actress being pregnant with their rainbow baby after previously suffering a miscarriage.
While Fox announced she was expecting on November 11, her relationship with Kelly was over by the end of the month after she allegedly "found text messages involving other women and decided she was done," a third insider previously revealed to Page Six.
The brunette bombshell tried to "rebuild her trust" with Kelly and was "excited to grow their family together," though his behavior left her with "no choice but to end things," the source noted.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Fox and Kelly "never fully" living together.