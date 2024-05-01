Megan Fox Opts for a More Natural Look After She Was Trolled for Appearing Unrecognizable: Photos
Megan Fox opted for a new look in her latest Instagram upload!
On Tuesday, April 30, the Transformers star shared two selfies while wearing understated makeup.
In the images, the actress, 37, only wore concealer, blush, clear lip gloss and some mascara.
Fox, who has been in an up and down relationship with Machine Gun Kelly since 2020, also donned a short light blue bob after debuting the new color ahead of Coachella.
Fans gushed over her appearance, with one person saying, "You are so gorgeous," while another penned, "You are glowing."
As OK! previously reported, the celeb’s fresh face came after she received tons of backlash for looking unrecognizable.
The criticism began back in February, when Fox took a photo alongside MGK, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a 2024 Super Bowl after-party.
"There's no way that's Megan Fox..." one user declared under the image, as another chimed in, "Megan Fox had natural beauty — she went around Kim Kardashian and now look… [shaking my head]."
"I did not recognize Megan Fox," a third person confessed, as a fourth quipped: "Where Megan Fox at?"
In response to the fan comments, the brunette beauty clapped back in her own post.
“Oh my god guys look how different I… don't look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️,” she penned in the bizarre response.
Despite her complaints, followers stood by their claims.
“I guess fillers finally got to the brain,” one user wrote, while another added, “Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS? 😂😂😂”
“People have been saying you look different for like the past two years because… you look different 🤷🏻♀️it wasn’t just this photo,” another individual noted.
Many supporters were also disappointed in Fox for her remark about Ukrainian women.
“I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood,” one person pointed out, while another shared, “Distasteful comment about Ukraine.”