'Who Is This?': Megan Fox Puzzles Fans With Nearly Unrecognizable Look in New Makeup-Free Selfie
Megan Fox is gorgeous no matter what she wears, but fans couldn't believe their eyes after she shared a bare-faced selfie to Instagram on Wednesday, April 17.
In a promotional post for Wella Hair USA, Fox showed off her Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair products with the caption: "Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post Coachella."
The Transformers actress looked stunning in nothing more than a pair of plaid lounge pants and a sports bra while her long, blue hair hung loosely around her shoulders.
Fans were left shocked by how she looked without a full face of makeup on. Many were puzzled, not quite sure if the picture was actually her, while others praised the Hollywood star for her natural beauty.
One person penned, "Megan please go back to who you were before, it's not you," while a second replied, "Who is this?" and a third chimed in, "This isn’t Megan Fox 🤣"
"I didn't know who the h--- I was looking at until I read the account name.....wtf???" another added.
However, supportive followers hit back at the critics. One person pointed out, "We’re used to seeing her with tons of makeup on in every post too. I could tell it was her immediately."
Another simply wrote, "This comment section does not pass the vibe check."
"Megan can’t do anything without people tearing her apart," a separate user said. "Do your thing girl you’re f------ fabulous 😘."
This isn't the first time Fox has been called out for changing up her look. As OK! previously reported, the 37-year-old received unkind comments speculating she'd had plastic surgery after pictures were released of her letting loose at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's celebratory 2024 Super Bowl after-party.
The Jennifer's Body star slammed the criticism, claiming she only looked different because of the poor quality of the photos.
“Oh my god guys look how different I…dont look at all,” she said at the time. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️.”