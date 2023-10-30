Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Split on How to Move Forward' Professionally After a Series of Public Failures
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a rocky start to their once-celebrated path to Hollywood. The Sussexes' tell-alls, such as Harry & Meghan and Spare broke a variety of records, but the duo's creative endeavors have yet to have comparable success.
In June, Spotify announced that they would be cutting ties with the American-based royals, and the news led to experts questioning the strength of their Archewell company.
An anonymous source told an outlet that the Sussexes have conflicted feelings about their next steps.
"There's very much a feeling that Harry wants to concentrate on charity work and his family, while Meghan is much more concentrated on moving her brand forward," the insider told an outlet.
The Spotify contract came to an end, but Meghan is rumored to be pitching "Archetypes" and Archewell audio to Amazon's Audible.
"Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout — even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out — and Meghan is thrilled that she'll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama," a source said.
"Meghan seems very confident at the moment but the reality is that she's been in a pretty desperate spot," the pal noted. "Losing the Spotify deal was a massive blow to [them], not to mention her ego. She's been pretty lost since but this deal could turn everything around."
After Spotify decided to pull the plug on "Archetypes," the duke and duchess began to rethink how they would approach life in Hollywood.
"Harry and Meghan are retooling, retrenching and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms," an insider explained. "Expect them to come out swinging in the new year."
It's unclear what's next for the Sussexes, but OK! previously reported entertainment professionals predicted the duo will collaborate with the Kar-Jenner family.
"Not if she wants to be famous. Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family is an entertainment juggernaut," a source shared in an interview. "Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks.”
"Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," they continued. "If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work."
In April, Meghan signed with WME, and although she has yet to reveal what they have been working on, it's believed that she will return to her roots as a lifestyle blogger. (Meghan reportedly applied to trademark her defunct blog, The Tig.)
"Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client," a source told an outlet. "There have been projects that have come in which haven’t been right for Meghan because it would mean she would be pulled away from Harry."
"Another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it. That’s the dilemma they’re facing. It’s not easy," the insider continued.
An unnamed confidant thinks Meghan will focus on cementing herself as a celebrated humanitarian, but she won't return to the small screen.
"There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star," they asserted.
"Everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal. She will be focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances," the insider concluded. "Think what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger."
