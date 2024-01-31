Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in a 'Downward Spiral' as Rumors Swirl Their Netflix Deal Is in Jeopardy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed several lucrative contracts back in 2020 after leaving the royal family, but since the collapse of their Spotify deal, experts wonder if their Netflix partnership will share the same fate.
“It was supposed to last until 2025, but now there’s a lot of rumors at the moment that it’s not going to be renewed, and I think the reason for that is the lack of production and there hasn’t been enough going on,'' Robert Jobson said on TalkTV.
The Sussexes' tell-all series, Harry & Meghan, broke records for the platform, however, their Archewell productions Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus failed to receive comparable traffic.
Aside from Netflix users' disinterest in the duo's creative endeavors, Meghan and Harry were spotted in Kingston, Jamaica, attending the Bob Marley: One Love premiere and taking pictures with Nickelodeon executive Brian Robbins.
“Also the fact that in a way Meghan and Harry are flirting with other organizations even being flown down to Jamaica for that Paramount launch on Bob Marley and that film so look it’s clearly not gone as well as they’d hoped, a lot of money was invested but we will have to wait and see," Jobson explained. "It does actually look at the moment that we’re in a bit of a downward spiral."
OK! previously reported a source close to the pair claimed the Duchess of Sussex had her concerns about maintaining her lavish lifestyle.
"Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, rightfully so, given their extravagant spending and lower-than-expected earnings," a source revealed in an interview.
“The situation is particularly daunting this time, as they have rapidly depleted their funds and are not as financially secure as they once were," the insider added. "Meghan is taking charge, but it may be too little too late."
In 2023, Meghan's award-winning podcast, "Archetypes,'' was canceled by Spotify, and royalists wonder what her next move will be since signing with WME. There were whispers of the Suits star publishing her life story, but an anonymous friend revealed Harry didn't want to create more drama with the Windsors.
"Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book," the source shared.
The insider revealed the conversation "didn't go down well with Meghan," but "they eventually compromised so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."
Once they settled down in Montecito, Calif., the pair utilized their A-list contacts and profited off of their feud with the royal family, but royalist Richard Fitzwilliams wonders if the joint Sussex brand can survive without their proximity to the crown.
"There has not been evidence of people reaching out to them," he said on GB News. "They have made money by trashing the royal family."
"But you can do that for so long and you can only have public support in doing that for so long," he added.