Meghan King Believes Teresa Giudice 'Attracted' Husband Luis Ruelas Because They're Both 'Shady'
Meghan King came out swinging!
During the Monday, August 28, episode of David Yontef's podcast "Behind The Velvet Rope," the mom-of-three had a few harsh words to say about some of the Housewives — in particular, Teresa Giudice.
During her chat — in which she incorrectly stated that Luis Ruelas was the Skinny Italian author's boyfriend even though he's her husband — the former Bravo star confessed she didn't find it "shocking" that Giudice was with a "shady dude" since she's "super shady" herself, as is ex-husband Joe Giudice.
"There's probably a high likelihood that like attracts like ... if energy attracts energy. I don't think Teresa seems like the brightest bulb and she's probably kind of looking for ... I mean, everybody's looking for love, and I'm not saying she's a bad person," King began to explain. "I'm just saying, based on her history — I feel empathetic toward her and I'm not trying to talk s--- on her by any means..."
"But I wouldn't be surprised if you told me that she ends up with a con man or something, unfortunately," the blonde beauty confessed. "I hate to say that, but look, I can, because I have had plenty of experiences in this category myself. So I am totally self-deprecating when it comes to this. People are allowed to point their finger at me all they want, which gives me a little bit of like, I can also do it back to others."
- Meghan King Kept the 'Beautiful' Wedding Gift President Joe Biden Gave Her and Ex Cuffe Biden Owens
- Meghan King Hits Back at Ex Jim Edmonds After He Slams Her for Wearing 'F*** You' Shirt in Front of Their Young Kids
- Meghan King's Ex Jim Edmonds Files To Change Custody Agreement, Calls Her 'Unstable & Unfit To Co-Parent'
When the podcast host asked for clarification on whether King was implying Teresa "attracted someone like" herself, she replied, "Maybe, I mean it's hard. A leopard change its spots. It can, but you gotta really work on it."
"I get it. I totally get it. I was married to a narcissist and it's hard to not fall back into that love bombing behavior and fall for somebody who's, you know, gonna just lavish you with gifts and love," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said, likely referring to ex-husband Jim Edmonds. "And then you're sucked in. That's hard. It's a hard behavior to change."
Meghan also noted that it's possible Ruelas targeted his now bride.
"There's a lot to talk about, [whether] this guy knew who Teresa was and put himself in her way. Teresa does seem like she has a big heart," she said. "And so she's going to open up and be more, I don't know, more like a victim to someone who's able to take advantage of her. And also, yeah, like the whole thing with knowing who she is, that's a real thing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was only in the show for three years and I've been off for three years and I still worry about that," the single TV star confessed. "I can tell when guys know who I am, or they think they can get something from me."
Meghan recorded the podcast episode earlier this year, while Teresa and Louis tied the knot in 2022.