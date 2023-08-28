Meghan King Believes Teresa Giudice 'Attracted' Husband Luis Ruelas Because They're Both 'Shady'

During her chat — in which she incorrectly stated that Luis Ruelas was the Skinny Italian author's boyfriend even though he's her husband — the former Bravo star confessed she didn't find it "shocking" that Giudice was with a "shady dude" since she's "super shady" herself, as is ex-husband Joe Giudice.

"There's probably a high likelihood that like attracts like ... if energy attracts energy. I don't think Teresa seems like the brightest bulb and she's probably kind of looking for ... I mean, everybody's looking for love, and I'm not saying she's a bad person," King began to explain. "I'm just saying, based on her history — I feel empathetic toward her and I'm not trying to talk s--- on her by any means..."