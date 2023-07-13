Teresa Giudice's Friends 'Concerned' as Her Husband's Ex-Fiancée Files Restraining Order Against Him: Source
Teresa Giudice's friends are looking out for her during the most recent bout of family drama.
According to RadarOnline, people close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star have been "concerned" after her husband Louie Ruelas' former fiancée, Vanessa Reiser, filed a restraining order against him, accusing him of hiring a private investigator to stalk her.
"She loves Louis and he loves her," the insider explained of Giudice, noting of the reality star's friends: "Their concern [when the two got married] was that Louie had a shady past and saw Teresa as his meal ticket. They were worried for Teresa — and still are."
The growing discussion among Giudice's pals about the businessman comes as his former romantic partner — who works as a therapist specializing in narcissistic abuse — claimed one of her patients seemed to be hired by Ruelas to spy on her.
Reiser said one client visited her office three or four times under a fake name. Circumstances became increasingly odd when the patient asked if she still loved her former fiancé and if she would get back together with him if he ever left the Bravo star.
"It was weird that she kept asking all of this information that if Luis ever left his wife and he was unhappy, would she ever take him back," Reiser's attorney, Douglas Anton, said.
Ruelas' lawyer, Christopher A. Errante, denied all of the allegations. "The New Jersey anti-domestic violence statute is meant to serve as a shield, not a sword, which is taking place now. We categorically deny all of the allegations and are looking forward to being vindicated in court," the legal expert said in a statement.
Giudice's attorney, James Leonard Jr., added, "Teresa's primary concern in life is the safety and sanctity of her family. All of this drama that surrounds her and what you see on the show or on social media has absolutely zero effect on her, except for how those things have negatively contributed to destroying her relationship with her brother [Joe Gorga]."
Page Six spoke with Reiser, Anton, Errante and Leonard Jr.